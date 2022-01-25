Morecambe's players will keep their feet on the ground after Wycombe Wanderers win

A Shrimps team sitting fourth-bottom of League One ran out 3-2 winners against a Wycombe side that started the day top of the table.

Goals from Anthony O’Connor, Jonah Ayunga and Cole Stockton handed Robinson’s squad a second victory in three home games.

The win keeps Morecambe in the final relegation place, one point from safety though the three teams immediately above them – Fleetwood Town, AFC Wimbledon and Shrewsbury Town – all play rearranged games this evening.

Morecambe's players made it seven points from 12 at the weekend

Despite conceding after 93 seconds and then again inside 10 minutes of the second half, the Morecambe defence produced a strong performance with Burnley loanee Jacob Bedeau especially impressive.

Robinson said: “They were all very good. Greg Leigh was terrific and Ryan (Cooney) has come in and done very well.

“We won’t get too carried away but it’s a terrific result against a very good side.

“I think the manner of the performances recently has been very good – with the work rate and desire we’ve shown in the last four games, we have a chance of climbing out of this.

“To beat a team of Wycombe’s calibre – they’re at the top and it’s not a fluke – I think the boys’ belief will grow.”

Robinson had made one change at the weekend with Ryan Cooney replacing Ryan McLaughlin at right-back.

Cooney put in a solid display but Robinson has challenged him to improve further.

He said: “Ryan (McLaughlin) wasn’t well and we’ll assess him but I think he’s been absolutely brilliant for us.

“Ryan Cooney has been patient. He needs to be fitter but he showed what a good player he is.

“When we have that competition, it bodes well for the future.”

With a free midweek before Saturday’s trip to Accrington Stanley, attention now turns to bolstering the squad with the transfer window closing next Monday.

“We’re desperate for a bit more pace up front and a defender,” Robinson said.

“It’s easier said than done and it has to be better or different to what we’ve got.”