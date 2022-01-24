Morecambe defender chosen for Jamaica's World Cup qualifiers
Morecambe defender Greg Leigh will miss the Shrimps’ next two matches after receiving another international call-up.
The full-back is part of a 22-man squad selected for Jamaica’s World Cup qualifiers against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.
They host Mexico on January 27 and Costa Rica on February 2, either side of the trip to Panama on January 30.
That means Leigh will miss the trips to Accrington Stanley and Sheffield Wednesday on January 29 and February 1 respectively.
It’s the second time this season the 27-year-old has been chosen by his country, having been called up for their games against El Salvador and the USA in November.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here