Morecambe's match with Derby County postponed following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II

A period of mourning is beginning following the announcement of the monarch’s passing on Thursday.

A number of scheduled sporting events had already been postponed, leaving governing bodies to consider the most appropriate form of action this weekend.

The EFL subsequently issued a statement on Friday morning, confirming the weekend’s postponements.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has seen the weekend's football matches postponed as a mark of respect

It said: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from September 9 and 10 will be postponed as a mark of respect by the national sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

As per the EFL statement, Premier League, National League, FA Trophy and grassroots fixtures are also off.

Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, added: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.