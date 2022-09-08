Morecambe await EFL decision on Derby County fixture following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

A period of mourning will begin following the announcement of the monarch’s passing on Thursday afternoon with sporting events widely expected to be postponed.

Morecambe are due to host Derby County on Saturday and an EFL statement issued this evening outlined the present position.

It said: “Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.”

EFL chairman Rick Parry added: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

Arsenal’s Europa League game at FC Zurich saw both teams emerge for the second half and gather around the centre circle for a minute’s silence.

The ties featuring Manchester United and West Ham United went ahead with pre-match tributes, while tomorrow’s second day of the Test match between England and South Africa won’t take place.

In rugby union, Northampton’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens was postponed, there will be no play at golf’s BMW PGA Championship tomorrow, though Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will presently go ahead as scheduled – with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.