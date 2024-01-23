Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pitch considered ‘unplayable’ as a result of the recent wet weather is the reason for the call-off; the second time the match has been postponed this season.

It should have been played in November but had to be rearranged following international call-ups for the Shrimps.

Morecambe's match with Crewe Alexandra tonight has been postponed

Confirming tonight’s postponement, a Morecambe statement said: “The playing surface at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium has been deemed unplayable following persistent heavy rain.

“A rearranged date will be confirmed in due course.”