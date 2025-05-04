Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said Saturday’s defeat against Harrogate Town summed up his side’s season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, defensive mishaps contributed to the visitors scoring two goals in as many minutes to take the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also meant Morecambe ended the season with their worst EFL points haul of 36 as they eventually finished the campaign 13 adrift of safety.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Adams said: “The game was the story of our season in many ways.

“We had a lot of possession and plenty of opportunities on the day, which we should have done better with, but gave away two really sloppy goals and struggled to create much after.

“I’ve said the same thing far too many times this season. We haven’t defended well enough when we have been on top in games and not taken our chances when we have had them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second half was attack after attack but we haven’t been good enough to get the ball in the back of the net.

“We had some really good chances but didn’t have the quality we needed to get the ball over the line.

“It summed up our season right at the end when we got ourselves into a great position in their 18-yard box – and we turned back and tried to find another pass.

“That showed why we haven’t been as prolific as we should have been in front of goal.”