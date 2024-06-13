Morecambe's Jim Bentley reunion in pre-season
Their programme begins at Kendal Town, who finished sixth in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division this season.
Kendal, who missed out on a play-off spot thanks to goal difference, welcome the Shrimps on Saturday, July 6 (3pm).
Seven days later, they travel to another NWCFL Premier team with Longridge Town – who finished 19th – their hosts on July 13 (3pm).
A third NWCFL top-flight team awaits the following midweek as the Shrimps travel to Burscough, who were 20th, on Tuesday, July 16 (7.30pm).
The next confirmed match is the only home game listed so far, with Championship club Blackburn Rovers visiting on Friday, July 26 (7.30pm).
That’s followed by a reunion with former Morecambe player, captain and manager Jim Bentley, whose Southport team hosts the Shrimps on Tuesday, July 30 (7.45pm).
They finished their National League North season in 17th position, six points clear of the bottom four.
Games are still to be confirmed for July 20 and August 3, with the new season getting underway on the weekend of August 9-10.
Fixtures for next season will be released at 9am on Wednesday, June 26.
The start of the following week, Monday, July 1, sees Morecambe’s players back for pre-season training.