Morecambe's focus returns to the National League after FA Cup exit

Ashvir Singh Johal and Morecambe's coaching staff are seeking a third win of the season on Saturday Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Ashvir Singh Johal wants to see an instant reaction as Morecambe look to bounce back from FA Cup disappointment this weekend.

The Shrimps’ fourth qualifying round loss at Chester FC on Tuesday means they failed to reach the first round proper for the first time in 22 seasons.

Having lost their ninth match in 14 across all competitions in 2025/26, Morecambe’s attention now returns to National League matters as they look to climb off the foot of the table.

Standing in their way are Southend United, who sit eighth in the division and have taken 10 points from 18 on the road ahead of their visit to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Speaking after Tuesday’s loss at the Deva Stadium, Johal said: “The performance wasn’t good enough in any part of the game.

“Apart from the Truro game (5-0 defeat), there’s been moments in every game which have been OK, there’s been moments which have not been at the level but, today, everything was not how we wanted to do (it).

“That’s extremely disappointing because we were getting somewhere in the last three games in terms of mentality, in terms of approach, in terms of competitiveness – and we didn’t see any of that today.

“Our first chance was in the 91st, 92nd minute. Today was way below the level that we expect of our team.”

Saturday’s game kicks off another three-match week for the Morecambe camp, with their rearranged game at Boston United next Tuesday followed by the trip to Eastleigh on October 25.

Having previously said he had seen improvements in his players’ recent performances, Johal now has to lift their spirits going into the weekend.

“We need to make sure there’s a positive feeling,” he added.

“We need to make sure that the players have got their confidence back in the next training session.

“It’s important we move on from this and we focus on the next three league games.

“We’ve got three games in a week, it’s a great chance for us to pick up some points and it’s important that we park this performance and we focus on what’s going to try and win us the game on Saturday.”