Shrimps' players are showing what they are capable of

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal and his players are in FA Cup replay action this evening Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal feels there have been major improvements in his side’s overall performances during the past few weeks.

After the chastening defeat to Gateshead two weeks ago, when the Shrimps found themselves 4-0 down after 12 minutes, Johal says his players have responded well to the demands made by the management team as they look to find the right balance.

While they have looked good going forward, Morecambe have conceded a league-high 36 goals in their 12 matches so far: four more than Gateshead who have played two further games.

Johal said: “It was a tough moment after the Gateshead game, but we identified the areas we needed to make improvements on and we saw a massive improvement in the Tamworth and Scunthorpe games defensively.

“If we continue to make those improvements I am fully confident that, in the next few weeks, we will have a team that is fully prepared in how we want to play with and without the ball and we will put some good performances in.

“We are not that far away from a full 90-minute performance and we are seeing what we are capable of.

“Scunthorpe only really had one good opportunity in the box and there is a clear willingness now among the players to win their individual duels and to battle, but also not leave too much space when defending.

“We have made some adjustments, which hasn’t been at the detriment of our attacking play, and I am still confident that by the end of October we will have a team that is capable of playing well in all phases of the game.”

Morecambe return to National League action on Saturday, when they host Southend United at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Before then, however, is tonight’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay at Chester FC, whose stoppage-time goal on Saturday set up Morecambe’s trip to the Deva Stadium.