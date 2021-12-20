Morecambe's festive fixtures are set to go ahead as EFL opts to continue its schedule

Games will be played where it is safe to do so and clubs can fulfil the squad criteria as laid down by EFL guidance last week.

Morecambe are due to meet Bolton Wanderers, Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers within the next fortnight; all of whom saw their matches called off at the weekend.

Only 15 EFL games were played last Saturday following a spike in Covid-19 cases as a result of the Omicron variant.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson is preparing for a Boxing Day trip to Bolton Wanderers

A number of matches scheduled for Boxing Day have already been postponed, and while acknowledging the possibility of future call-offs, the EFL is confident the move to ‘red’ protocols and vaccine rollout can keep disruption to a minimum.

Chief executive Trevor Birch said: “Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so.

“We will continue to work with clubs, authorities and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly, yet for now the view remains that we can continue to deliver games safely where clubs have sufficient healthy personnel in place, on and off the pitch.

“With club mitigation measures, the mass adoption of booster jabs and Covid certification now required for larger crowds, we are sure many fans will continue to feel confident in attending matches over the Christmas period and we look forward to welcoming them.”