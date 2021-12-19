Morecambe defender pleased with Fleetwood Town clean sheet

Saturday’s shutout was the Shrimps’ first in 12 league games since their victory against Lincoln City at the end of September.

A match played in foggy conditions saw chances at a premium, the visitors coming closest in the first half when Shayden Morris was thwarted by Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren.

Shrimps’ top scorer Cole Stockton almost won it after the break, forcing a save from Town shot-stopper Alex Cairns late on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe and Fleetwood Town played out a goalless draw

Gibson said: “I think both teams had their chances and both teams looked to cancel each other out.

“With it being a derby, no-one wants to lose and I think that showed in the end, but I would rather keep a clean sheet and get a point.

“The past few games, we haven’t been good enough defensively; we’ve conceded way too many goals, so to not concede today was massive.

“I think he (Stockton) was unlucky, he couldn’t get it out of his feet, but it would have been a bit cruel to nick one at the end. I think a point is a fair result.”

Gibson was one of four full-backs to feature for the Shrimps on Saturday.

With Scott Wootton and Ryan Delaney both absent through injury, it meant right-back Ryan McLaughlin joined Gibson and Anthony O’Connor in the back three.

Ryan Cooney and Greg Leigh also featured, the latter having recently usurped Gibson in the left-back role when Morecambe have utilised a back four this season.

“Greg has been fantastic all season,” said the 24-year-old.

“I couldn’t have any complaints when I wasn’t playing, so it’s just about working hard in training and waiting for an opportunity.

“I’ve got that with the system change. For me, it’s just about keeping my performances at a high level and trying to stay in the team.”