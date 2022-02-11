Morecambe's Cole Stockton overlooked for League One player of the month award

The 27-year-old had been on a four-man shortlist for the accolade, having previously won the award in August and September, after four goals and an assist during the month.

However, Rotherham United striker Michael Smith walked away with last month’s prize, seeing off Stockton as well as Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town) and Dean Lewington (MK Dons).

Cole Stockton has two player of the month awards under his belt this season

Smith scored four of Rotherham’s five league goals last month with the other being an own goal forced by the front man’s header.

The Dons did have some cause for celebration, however, as Liam Manning won the manager’s award ahead of Michael Appleton (Lincoln City), Mark Bonner (Cambridge United) and Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic).