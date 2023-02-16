Da Silva Mendes, the club’s third choice keeper, recently had his loan with Ashton United extended for the remainder of the campaign.

The 19-year-old had a 12-month option taken up last summer when the club published its retained list after avoiding an immediate return to League Two.

Game time with the Shrimps has been elusive, except for one Papa Johns Trophy appearance against Carlisle United last season.

Andre Da Silva Mendes' sole first-team appearance for Morecambe came last season Picture: Ian Lyon

With Connor Ripley and Adam Smith ahead of him in the pecking order, the teenager first headed out on loan to Colne last September.

He has been with the Robins since January, having initially joined them on a 28-day loan.

His performances have helped them into 12th spot in the Northern Premier League top flight.

Ashton’s status as a part-time outfit, training a couple of nights a week, means Da Silva Mendes works on his matchday preparations with both clubs.

Adams explained: “He trains with us every day that we train, then he trains with them on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

“There are clubs that do it differently but I like to have our players training with us.

“It’s good for Andre to be out playing every week.

“He needs first-team football and he’s getting that with a team which is trying to push for promotion.

“That means he’s always playing in a game that means something and can only aid his development.”

Another Morecambe youngster impressing away from the club is Academy prospect Callum Sandle.

The forward has been on loan further down the pyramid, appearing for Squires Gate in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division.

Sandle has been among the goals with Gate, notching most recently in their 2-0 win at Barnoldswick Town on Wednesday night.

That made it seven goals in 11 appearances for Gate as they look to close the gap on those teams in the top half of the table.

His performances have also yielded a player of the month award for January at The Brian Addison Stadium.

Adams believes Sandle’s development, along with this season’s emergence of Adam Mayor into the first-team picture, should be an incentive to the club’s younger players.

“Callum has come through the Academy and he’s doing well for Squires Gate,” he said.

“That gives the Academy boys something to think about.

“Adam Mayor has shown what can be done as well; I made a decision with Adam in the summer to put him on a third year scholarship.

“We wanted to make sure he was ready to be a first-team player, so he went on loan to Colne and did well.

“Circumstances changed and we were looking for a left-sided player so, after his experience at Colne, we took him in.