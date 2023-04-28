The Shrimps’ final home match of the campaign sees them in the last relegation position with five teams competing to avoid League Two football next year.

Oxford United, who beat Cheltenham Town in midweek, are now 19th but are only four points clear of second-bottom Cambridge United, who still have a game in hand.

Cambridge travel to third-bottom Accrington Stanley tomorrow, Oxford are at already-relegated Forest Green Rovers, while fifth-bottom MK Dons host fourth-placed Barnsley.

Morecambe have lost both meetings with Lincoln City this season Picture: Jack Taylor

With all manner of possible scenarios come 5pm on Saturday, Adams is concentrating on plotting victory for the Shrimps against the Imps.

He said: “We have to win the game, it doesn’t matter what happens with the teams round about us.

“We have to win the game to enable us to be in a higher position come the end of play on Saturday.

“The other results would have to go in our favour but we have to concentrate on ourselves.”

The Shrimps will be looking to see off Lincoln at the third time of asking this season.

Mark Kennedy’s players posted two victories in four days over Morecambe last November, winning their league meeting before progressing in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Although Lincoln have drawn a league-high 20 matches this season, a recent run of four victories in five leaves them in 10th position.

While they are unable to climb any higher, given Wycombe Wanderers are nine points ahead with only six to play for, Adams recognises the task ahead.

“Lincoln have been very strong this season,” he acknowledged.

“They haven’t lost a lot of games (11) but, like ourselves, they have drawn many games.

“I think we have drawn 14 games this season and it’s one of those where you only need a couple to have turned in your favour.

“Lincoln are in a position in the league that they will be happy with but the games we’ve had have been close encounters.

“They are the games where you have to have the special players in your team do something different to give you those three points.”

