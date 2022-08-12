Morecambe winger departs the club by mutual consent

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger, who still had a year left on the contract he signed when joining the Shrimps in 2021, left by mutual consent amid rumours of a move to Hartlepool United.

The 25-year-old was the third of 19 new arrivals last summer as former Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson sought to put together a squad capable of surviving its first season in League One.

Wes McDonald has departed Morecambe Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He made 23 appearances for the club, all of them under Robinson, with the last being Morecambe’s goalless draw at AFC Wimbledon in mid-January.

McDonald did not feature under Robinson’s successor, Derek Adams, upon his return to the club in February.

Instead, Adams named him as one of 10 under contract players who were transfer-listed at the end of last season.