Morecambe winger collects regional award
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ceremony, held at Emirates Old Trafford, saw Mayor named as The Athletic Rising Star of the Season.
Mayor came out on top in a section featuring Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jordan Beyer (Burnley), Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) and George Thomason (Bolton Wanderers).
He won the award after an impressive debut season in 2022/23 saw the 18-year-old make 39 league and cup appearances, scoring four goals.
His development brought interest from other clubs but he stayed with the Shrimps and his displays this season have seen him placed on standby for England age group training camps.
The Shrimps were unable to make it a double on the night, however, after missing out on the award for Best Club Marketing, Sponsorship or Engagement Campaign.
They were shortlisted after the success of their #OurTownOurClubOurTeam season ticket launch for 2023/24.
Bolton Wanderers (‘Pick Our Kits Initiative’) and Everton (‘My Everton, Together With hummel’) were also nominated.
However, the winner was Burnley for its collaboration with the Classic Football Shirts company.
Elsewhere, Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams has been shortlisted for October’s manager of the month award in League Two.
Adams’ players climbed into the top six after taking 13 points from a possible 18 last month.
Also nominated are Stockport County manager Dave Challinor, whose team won all six games, Wrexham’s Phil Parkinson, who led his team to 14 points from 18, and Mansfield Town’s Nigel Clough after their 11 points in five matches.
The winner will be announced on Friday.