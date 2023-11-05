Morecambe will face Wycombe Wanderers in the second round of this season’s FA Cup following the draw on Sunday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps will travel to Adams Park on the weekend of December 2-3, knowing victory will put them in round three for the third time in four years.

That’s when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition, with Morecambe having previously travelled to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in consecutive seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe beat Wycombe Wanderers when they last met in April of this year Picture: Ian Lyon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory will also be worth £67,000 from the competition’s prize fund, following on from the £41,000 they picked up for beating Lincoln City in round one.

The date, kick-off time and ticket details will be confirmed in due course.

The two clubs know each other well, having met in nine League Two seasons between 2007/08 and 2017/18.