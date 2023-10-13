Morecambe to find out FA Cup opponents this weekend
The draw for round one takes place on ITV1 on Sunday (2.30pm) with the final qualifying round ties having been played on Saturday.
Morecambe have been allocated ball number 29 in the draw as they look to improve on three first round defeats in the last five seasons.
After consecutive round three appearances at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Derek Adams’ players fell at the first hurdle 12 months ago with defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
Round one will be played from November 3-6, with winning clubs at this stage picking up £41,000 from the competition's prize fund.
The clubs’ ball numbers are as follows:
1. Accrington Stanley; 2. AFC Wimbledon; 3. Barnsley; 4. Barrow; 5. Blackpool; 6. Bolton Wanderers; 7. Bradford City; 8. Bristol Rovers; 9. Burton Albion; 10. Cambridge United; 11. Carlisle United; 12. Charlton Athletic; 13. Cheltenham Town; 14. Colchester United; 15. Crawley Town; 16. Crewe Alexandra; 17. Derby County; 18. Doncaster Rovers; 19. Exeter City; 20. Fleetwood Town; 21. Forest Green Rovers; 22. Gillingham; 23. Grimsby Town; 24. Harrogate Town; 25. Leyton Orient; 26. Lincoln City; 27. Mansfield Town; 28. Milton Keynes Dons; 29. MORECAMBE; 30. Newport County; 31. Northampton Town; 32. Notts County; 33. Oxford United; 34. Peterborough United; 35. Port Vale; 36. Portsmouth; 37. Reading; 38. Salford City; 39. Shrewsbury Town; 40. Stevenage; 41. Stockport County; 42. Sutton United; 43. Swindon Town; 44. Tranmere Rovers; 45. Walsall; 46. Wigan Athletic; 47. Wrexham; 48. Wycombe Wanderers; 49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City; 50. Altrincham or Oldham Athletic; 51. FC Halifax Town or Marine; 52. Worksop Town or Boston United; 53. AFC Fylde or Leek Town; 54. Hereford or Rochdale; 55. York City or Needham Market; 56. Solihull Moors or Biggleswade Town; 57. Chesterfield or Kettering Town; 58. Alfreton Town or Macclesfield; 59. Hartlepool United or Chester; 60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town; 61. Curzon Ashton or Tamworth; 62. Kidderminster Harriers or Ashton United; 63. Stourbridge or Gateshead; 64. Aldershot Town or Lewes; 65. Torquay United or Maidstone United; 66. AFC Totton or Ramsgate; 67. Aveley or Barnet; 68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking; 69. Horsham or Dorking Wanderers; 70. Eastleigh or Dover Athletic; 71. Yeovil Town or Southend United; 72. Bromley or Wealdstone; 73. Weston Super Mare or Maidenhead United; 74. Braintree Town or Chesham United; 75. Bracknell Town or Dagenham & Redbridge; 76. Worthing or Bath City; 77. Boreham Wood or Welling United; 78. Cray Valley (PM) or Enfield Town; 79. Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town; 80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United.