The draw for round one takes place on ITV1 on Sunday (2.30pm) with the final qualifying round ties having been played on Saturday.

Morecambe have been allocated ball number 29 in the draw as they look to improve on three first round defeats in the last five seasons.

Morecambe find out their FA Cup round one opponents on Sunday Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

After consecutive round three appearances at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Derek Adams’ players fell at the first hurdle 12 months ago with defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Round one will be played from November 3-6, with winning clubs at this stage picking up £41,000 from the competition's prize fund.

The clubs’ ball numbers are as follows: