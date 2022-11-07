Goals either side of the break from Josh Windass and Alex Mighten gave the Owls victory in Friday’s match at Hillsborough.

Adams said: “I was happy with our overall performance.

Morecambe were beaten at Sheffield Wednesday in Friday's FA Cup tie Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

“Sheffield Wednesday are a quality outfit and they have some quality players.

“I thought we acquitted ourselves really well on the evening though and created good opportunities on goal early on with Dylan Connolly getting through.

“In the second half we had a number of good opportunities as well.

“We lost a goal in the first half where the player cuts inside and scores, hitting it low into the corner, and the second goal was an individual error where the ball is played back and gets cut out.

