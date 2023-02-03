The 27-year-old has been sidelined all season after sustaining a knee ligament injury.

Injuries have been a common thread since the front man joined the Shrimps in August 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having signed a two-year deal under former boss Stephen Robinson, he made only eight appearances last season.

Morecambe striker Courtney Duffus Picture: Michael Williamson

After featuring against Gillingham, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday, Duffus picked up a thigh injury that kept him out for three months.

Three more games followed against Charlton Athletic, MK Dons and Sunderland before he required knee surgery towards the end of 2021.

Duffus’ final two appearances came against Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham United, after which he joined Stockport County on loan last March.

He was then made available for transfer by the Shrimps before picking up his latest injury.

However, having seen a consultant last week, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams said: “It’s really positive news from his point of view.

“He’s been given the go ahead for full contact training, so we will look to get him back in.

“He’s been training on a non-contact basis for a long period so now he’s at that next stage.

“Over the next few weeks, we will probably look to get him some game time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That begs the question as to whether he will feature in behind-closed-doors friendlies or be loaned out elsewhere to clubs who aren’t operating under the transfer window.

Adams didn’t outline any preference but said any decision would only be taken after consultation with the player.

He added: “It may well be a bit of both to be honest.

“That’s something I need to speak to Courtney about because we need to see his progress first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news is also positive surrounding the fitness of two other absentees, Jake Taylor and Max Melbourne.

Two more of the Shrimps’ summer signings have been unavailable for selection in recent weeks, having picked up injuries towards the end of last year.

“They are both progressing well,” Adams revealed.