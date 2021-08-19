Morecambe reinforce up front ahead of Saturday's trip to Gillingham

The striker has joined the Shrimps from National League side Bromley, having agreed a two-year deal at the Mazuma Stadium.

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Duffus’ career has taken in spells at Everton, Bury, Oldham Athletic, Waterford and Yeovil Town, prior to joining Bromley.

The 25-year-old told the club website: “I am delighted to be joining Morecambe.

Courtney Duffus has joined Morecambe from Bromley Picture: Morecambe FC

“They are a club who have a lot of ambition and I want to play a part in the club’s history.

“This is the club’s first season in Sky Bet League One and they have already made a positive start to the campaign.

“Drawing against Ipswich Town on the opening day just shows how far the team has come in such a short period of time.

“After speaking to the gaffer, I knew that this was the perfect club for me.

“I would like to thank Bromley for all their help since I joined them back in January and wish them best of luck for the season ahead.”

Manager Stephen Robinson had said after the midweek defeat to Rotherham United that he had hoped to bring in a striker to ease the burden on Cole Stockton given the absences of Jonah Ayunga and Jon Obika.

He added: “Getting Courtney’s transfer over the line is a great piece of business for us.

“I have watched him over a number of games recently and I have been impressed with what I have seen.

“He is an exciting forward with a lot of pace that can cause defenders problems.

“With Jonah Ayunga and Jon Obika currently sidelined, he gives us another much needed body in the attacking area of the team.”