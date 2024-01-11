Morecambe have confirmed their third signing of the January window with the arrival of Joe Adams.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 19-year-old midfielder has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

He follows Gwion Edwards and Archie Mair in moving to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, with Shrimps boss Ged Brannan delighted by his new signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Joe can play as an eight or a 10 or can come inside off the wing,” he said.

Joe Adams has joined Morecambe on loan from Wigan Athletic Picture: Morecambe FC

“He’s very highly-rated at Wigan; he travels well with the ball and is very similar to JJ (McKiernan).

“JJ’s looking at six or seven weeks out but it depends; if he’s fast at recovering, then maybe take a week off that.

“Either way, Joe’s a really good addition and I can’t wait to get him involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams’ career started with Eastleigh FC’s Academy before signing for Sholing in the Southern League Division One on non-contract terms.

His performances saw him called up for England’s U18s before moving to the DW Stadium in February 2022.

He scored on his debut against Rochdale in the LFA Professional Youth Cup before featuring regularly for Wigan’s U21s and appearing on the bench for the first team’s Carabao Cup tie at Wigan Athletic in August 2022.

He told Morecambe’s website: “I’m really looking forward to it, it just came about the last couple of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was told the loan was a possibility and when it got done, I was buzzing.

“I’ve been on a few loans, which were four or five games each. They were good experiences but here, a proper loan until the end of the season, I’m looking forward to it.

“I’d say my best position is a number 10; I’ll run all game, make runs in behind and I like to get on the ball as well.

“I’ll take people on and hopefully get some goals and assists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams is in line to make his Morecambe debut on Saturday, when they welcome Mansfield Town.

Speaking this afternoon, Brannan hasn’t ruled out the prospect of further signings before then.

He said: “Hopefully it’ll be one or two – or maybe three!

“We’re looking at positions over the whole pitch, we do have versatile players who can play all over.