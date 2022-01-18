Morecambe see loanee midfielder recalled by Hull City

Callum Jones is the player in question, having been recalled by his parent club Hull City.

The 20-year-old Welsh international had joined the Shrimps on a season-long loan deal last June.

With competition for places from Toumani Diagouraga, Adam Phillips, Alfie McCalmont, Aaron Wildig and Shane McLoughlin, Jones made 18 appearances for the club.

Callum Jones played 18 games for the Shrimps

He scored two goals in that time, netting at Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy and in November’s League One win at Fleetwood Town.

His departure follows on from those of fellow loanees, Jokull Andresson and Josh McPake, as well as the exits of Shayon Harrison and Scott Wootton.

Announcing the news, Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said: “Callum has been fantastic for us this season.

"He has been ready to go whenever we have needed him and it has been good to see him grow as a player during his time at the club.

“He scored a free-kick of the highest quality against Fleetwood towards the end of last year, a goal which I am sure the fans will look back on with fond memories.

“Hull have exercised the right to recall him, he goes back there with our best wishes, and we have no doubt that he is going to have a fantastic career.”