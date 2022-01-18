Morecambe manager hopes to have two more players signed promptly

Robinson has already added goalkeeper Trevor Carson and defender Jacob Bedeau to his team during the January window.

Both loan signings have already impressed in the games they have played against Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Wimbledon.

At the same time, loanees Jokull Andresson and Josh McPake have both departed the club, and with Shayon Harrison and Scott Wootton also leaving the Mazuma Stadium, there is space for new faces.

Stephen Robinson hopes to reinforce his squad further Picture: Jack Taylor

The Shrimps are back in action against Wigan Athletic tonight (7.45pm) before hosting Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

They go into the game on the back of last Saturday’s point at Wimbledon, after which Robinson said: “I am hoping to have two more players in this week, a midfielder and a centre-half, and as the window goes, potentially add a little bit more – perhaps someone at the top end of the pitch.

“I only want to bring in players who are better than what we already have or who offer us something different.

“We are close to bringing in a midfielder who is someone a bit like Yann Songo’o.

“He is not particularly pretty on the eye but he is someone who destroys and breaks play up and the centre-half is aggressive in the air.

“We have a lot of very good technical players but he is someone who does the dirty work well and allows those around him to play to their strengths.

“Our front options are a little bit limited as well but everything has to drop for you and people want to come here, so it is ongoing.

“It’s all about getting the balance right and we will continue to do all we can to make us stronger.”