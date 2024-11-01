Morecambe’s players have been practicing penalties, just in case they are needed to settle tomorrow’s FA Cup first round tie at Worthing.

The match must be decided on the day following the decision to scrap replays from the first round onwards as part of a minimum six-year deal between the FA and Premier League.

Having reached the third round in three of the last four seasons, the Shrimps are aiming to avoid falling at the first hurdle this time around.

“We always do that,” Morecambe boss Derek Adams said when asked if penalty practice had been on the agenda this week.

Derek Adams saw his Plymouth Argyle players draw at Liverpool in round three of the FA Cup in January 2017 Picture: Phil Richards/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“The players have always done that beforehand, so we are well prepared.”

April’s announcement that replays would be a thing of the past from round one was met by a wave of condemnation.

Morecambe added their voice to the criticism, a stance also taken by Adams who knows only too well about the benefits a replay can bring.

In January 2017, his Plymouth Argyle team drew with Liverpool at Anfield in round three before taking them back to Home Park.

Both matches were televised and the money generated helped to overhaul Argyle’s training facilities.

Asked for his view on the end of replays, Adams said: “I don’t agree with it, it’s money-spinning for clubs if they can get a draw and take it back – especially in the later rounds of the competition.

“Once you’re in that third round draw, you’re thinking ‘can we get a Premier League team?’ because that (a replay) generates a huge amount of income and that’s now been taken away.”

As well as a place in round two, victory tomorrow brings a financial boost with £45,000 in prize money to the winners, while the losers walk away with £15,000.

Round two goes up to £75,000 for victory and £20,000 for defeat; potentially vital sums if the Shrimps are to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Adams said: “We want to progress to the next round, that’s the most important thing, and whatever benefits come with that, so be it.

“As a football club, at this moment in time, we’re relying on that (prize money) and we’re trying to make as much money as we can.”