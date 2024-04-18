Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Replays will be abolished from the first round proper under a new agreement – which lasts a minimum of six years – between the FA and the Premier League.

They had already been scrapped from the fifth round onwards but the FA has said the latest move had been agreed in light of the changes to football’s calendar, caused by the expanded UEFA competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All rounds will now be played at the weekend with the final taking place on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season.

The FA Cup will no longer feature replays as part of an initial six-year agreement which has been announced Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The agreement, which it’s claimed will see up to an extra £33m going to grassroots football from the top flight each season, also sees the end of the winter break and a mid-August start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “The Emirates FA Cup is our biggest asset and generates over 60 per cent of our revenue to invest into the game, so it is critical to secure a strong format for the future.

“This new agreement between The FA and the Premier League strengthens the Emirates FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new schedule ensures the magic of the cup is protected and enhanced, whilst working for the whole of the English game.

“The longer summer period also allows a much-needed player break before the start of the next season.

“We have also agreed new funding for the grassroots game, disability football, and the women’s and girls’ game.

“All football begins at the grassroots, and this is recognised by the Premier League with very welcome additional financial support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement attracted heavy criticism from Nicola Palios, vice-chairman of League Two club Tranmere Rovers.

Writing on X, she said: “Seven hundred and twenty-nine teams compete in the FA Cup.

“Why is its format being dictated by the Premier League who represent circa three per cent of them?