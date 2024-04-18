FA Cup replays to be scrapped starting next season
Replays will be abolished from the first round proper under a new agreement – which lasts a minimum of six years – between the FA and the Premier League.
They had already been scrapped from the fifth round onwards but the FA has said the latest move had been agreed in light of the changes to football’s calendar, caused by the expanded UEFA competitions.
All rounds will now be played at the weekend with the final taking place on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season.
The agreement, which it’s claimed will see up to an extra £33m going to grassroots football from the top flight each season, also sees the end of the winter break and a mid-August start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “The Emirates FA Cup is our biggest asset and generates over 60 per cent of our revenue to invest into the game, so it is critical to secure a strong format for the future.
“This new agreement between The FA and the Premier League strengthens the Emirates FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.
“The new schedule ensures the magic of the cup is protected and enhanced, whilst working for the whole of the English game.
“The longer summer period also allows a much-needed player break before the start of the next season.
“We have also agreed new funding for the grassroots game, disability football, and the women’s and girls’ game.
“All football begins at the grassroots, and this is recognised by the Premier League with very welcome additional financial support.”
The announcement attracted heavy criticism from Nicola Palios, vice-chairman of League Two club Tranmere Rovers.
Writing on X, she said: “Seven hundred and twenty-nine teams compete in the FA Cup.
“Why is its format being dictated by the Premier League who represent circa three per cent of them?
“Why were EFL clubs not given a say? Why is the EPL even dictating whether replays are allowed in rounds they don’t participate in? Protest is needed!”