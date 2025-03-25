Derek Adams maintains that his Morecambe squad has the spirit and ability to preserve the club’s EFL status – but insists two home games in the space of four days will be ‘huge’.

The Shrimps welcome Swindon Town to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday before Cheltenham Town visit the following Tuesday.

Adams is looking for his side to pick up maximum points in an effort to put some pressure on third-bottom Tranmere Rovers.

They have taken seven points from their last three games, defeating Bromley and Bradford City before last weekend’s point at Fleetwood Town.

Morecambe lost to a late goal when they travelled to Port Vale last weekend Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

That run of results has moved them seven points clear of Morecambe, with both clubs having eight games left to play this season.

Tranmere play Cheltenham on Friday before the Shrimps look to complete a league double over Swindon.

Adams’ players picked up their third league win of the season at Swindon in November, a result which left their hosts third-bottom of the table at the time.

However, a run of only two defeats in 18 matches has lifted Ian Holloway’s players into 15th position; one place behind a Cheltenham team which defeated Morecambe 2-0 in mid-December.

Adams said: “Swindon at home and Cheltenham at home are huge games for us, we have got no doubt about that, and we understand our home form has to take us far.

“They are massive games, we know that, and there is no hiding from that as we understand the position we are in but as a team, as a staff, as supporters, as a football club, we are big enough to deal with it.

“We are a team where we are in the league but we have the spirit and ability to get us out of it.”

The Shrimps could be back at the foot of League Two by the weekend, with bottom club Carlisle United in action this evening.

Having only won one of their previous 10 league games, they picked up three points against Bromley last weekend.

That saw them pull level on points with Morecambe – with a goal difference two worse – before tonight’s game in hand against MK Dons at Brunton Park.

Victory would be the first time they have won back-to-back league games this season and would move them to within four points of Tranmere.