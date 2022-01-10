Morecambe players can take pride in Tottenham Hotspur display
Morecambe assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll said his side could be proud of their efforts following Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.
The Shrimps came within 15 minutes of knocking out their Premier League hosts after taking the lead through Anthony O’Connor’s first-half goal.
Spurs brought on Lucas Moura and England captain Harry Kane midway through the second half, both scoring late on after Harry Winks’ goal to give them a 3-1 win.
O’Carroll, who took charge of the team on the day following a positive Covid-19 test for manager Stephen Robinson, was full of praise for the Morecambe players.
He said: “I’ve got to give full credit to the lads. They have come to a world class stadium and come up against world class players, and pushed them and frustrated them for 75 minutes – took them all the way.
“Full credit also goes to the manager, who set them up all week and the tactics and system worked a treat.
“We didn’t keep the ball as well in the second half but it (defeat) was only when they brought the big boys on towards the end and when some of our players got tired.
“We were so close and we were probably just at the point of thinking that dreams could come true but it wasn’t to be.
“We were left a bit frustrated by the goals we conceded but, overall, the lads can be immensely proud of their achievements.”
