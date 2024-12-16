Morecambe players aren't capitalising on their chances

By Derek Quinn
Published 16th Dec 2024, 08:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Derek Adams admitted his Morecambe players’ lack of a goal threat was evident during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town.

The Shrimps’ recent impressive away form came to a sorry end with a poor display at the weekend.

Goals from Arkell Jude-Boyd and George Miller gave the home side three points against a Morecambe team sitting second-bottom of League Two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Adams’ players trailing at half-time, they saw Hallam Hope head wide of an open goal before Miller scored Cheltenham’s second.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylorplaceholder image
Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
placeholder image
Read More
​Morecambe 0 Lincoln City 1: Shrimps in EFL Trophy KO

The defeat leaves the Shrimps two points from safety, though only four points separate the bottom four.

Adams said: “We were in control in that first half. The story of our season is we gave away a goal, probably against the run of play, as we were in control.

“We then gave away a horrendous second goal, it’s embarrassing how we have given it away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We still got opportunities. We had a great chance at the back post; we have an open goal, we miss it.

“They have three attempts on target; we have zero on target.

“Everyone can see where our problem lies: we’re not hitting the target. We said that to them before the game.

“We had an issue the other night (against Lincoln City) when we had 15 opportunities on goal; zero on target.

“It’s not good enough. We had enough attacking players on the pitch but we are lacking in quality.

“That’s plain for everyone to see. That’s why we have lost the game two-nil.”

Related topics:Derek AdamsMorecambeCheltenham TownShrimpsLeague TwoLincoln City
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice