​Morecambe 0 Lincoln City 1: Shrimps in EFL Trophy KO

Morecambe bowed out of the EFL Trophy as a first-half goal from Bailey Cadamarteri earned League One side Lincoln City a narrow win at the Mazuma Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shrimps' boss Derek Adams made seven changes to the side that lost to Grimsby Town at the weekend as the Shrimps looked to book a place in the last 16 but the Imps won the game with their only effort on target on the night.

Lincoln started on the front foot with Cadamarteri seeing a shot deflected for a corner by Rhys Williams in the third minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe looked to find their way into the game with Callum Jones drilling an effort wide.

Morecambe's Hallam Hope saw a late effort disallowed for offside (photo: Morecambe FC)

But Cadamarteri was not to be denied for long as he gave the Imps the lead on 19 minutes when he headed home a cross from Dylan Duffy, in what proved to be a rare moment of quality on the night.

From there both teams exchanged chances with Ethan Hamilton missing the target for Lincoln and Hallam Hope firing Jordan Slew's lay-off just wide.

The second half saw both sides struggle to create chances with the first effort of note coming on the hour when Freddie Draper headed a Sean Roughan cross high and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Tollitt flashed a dangerous cross into the Lincoln box but not for the first time this season the Shrimps' lack of a natural goalscorer was all too evident as there was no one there to provide a final touch.

Morecambe substitute Tom White drilled an effort wide on 67 minutes, and Paul Lewis headed a Ross Millen cross wide.

The hosts did find the target on 77 minutes through Hope but his celebrations were short lived as the assistant referee had flagged for offside.

With three minutes remaining, Hope made a chance for himself but his effort – Morecambe's only one on target throughout the 90 minutes – was saved by Jamie Pardington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MORECAMBE: Moore, Millen, Williams, Taylor, Tutonda, Harrack (White 64), Jones, Tollitt (Brown 76), Macadam (P Lewis 64), Slew, (A Lewis 76) Hope. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Songo'o.

LINCOLN CITY: Pardington, Darikwa, Roughan, Gallagher, Draper (Walker 68), McKiernan (Erhahon 43), Hamilton, Ring, Jefferies (Bayliss 74) Duffy (Hackett 68), Cadamateri (Street 74). Subs: Wickens, O'Connor.

Referee: M Barlow.

Attendance: 496