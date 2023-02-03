Morecambe pick up a prize for their Bristol Rovers victory
Morecambe have received the LMA Utilita Performance of the Week award for their 5-1 win over Bristol Rovers at the Mazuma Stadium last weekend.
Goals from Dan Crowley, Donald Love, Cole Stockton and Adam Mayor, as well as James Connolly’s own goal, gave the Shrimps victory.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “We’re delighted to be recognised with this award, it was a fabulous team performance and a great day for the players and staff.
“To score the goals we did and the way we passed the ball to open up a very good team in Bristol Rovers was pleasing, we dealt with their threat very well throughout the 90 minutes.
“We’ve got a young, youthful squad in League One and they’re competing well, and it was a great afternoon because it gave us another three points at home.”
The League Managers Association’s panel consists of LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Chris Hughton, Rachel Yankey, Les Ferdinand, Clare Tomlinson, Dave Bassett and Barry Fry.