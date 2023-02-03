Goals from Dan Crowley, Donald Love, Cole Stockton and Adam Mayor, as well as James Connolly’s own goal, gave the Shrimps victory.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “We’re delighted to be recognised with this award, it was a fabulous team performance and a great day for the players and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe boss Derek Adams with the LMA Utilita Performance of the Week award Picture: Morecambe FC

“To score the goals we did and the way we passed the ball to open up a very good team in Bristol Rovers was pleasing, we dealt with their threat very well throughout the 90 minutes.

“We’ve got a young, youthful squad in League One and they’re competing well, and it was a great afternoon because it gave us another three points at home.”