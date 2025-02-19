Derek Adams again rued the lack of a cutting edge after Morecambe were unable to make it back-to-back victories in midweek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps lost 1-0 against Doncaster Rovers at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Tuesday, their 12th defeat by that scoreline in all competitions this season.

They spurned the chance to leapfrog Tranmere Rovers and climb out of the League Two relegation places in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Street scored an early goal for a Doncaster team which finished with 10 men after a second-half red card for Jack Senior.

Derek Adams saw his Morecambe players lose again on Tuesday Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Speaking afterwards, the Morecambe boss said: “I thought that Doncaster started really well, there’s no doubt about that.

“They started on the front foot, they caused us a good deal of trouble in that first five minutes and I think they deserved to go ahead.

“We were able to get back into the first half and got in at 1-0 – and I think that was good for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we dominated the second half of the game. We created numerous opportunities, (but) we were unable to take them.

“We should have scored. We had 16 attempts on goal but we haven’t worked the goalkeeper enough.

“The effort is there for everyone to see, they go to the last minutes of every game.

“We’re just missing that last pass, the cross, the finish, because we do get ourselves into really good areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you lose 12 games 1-0, there’s something telling in that because we have been in all of these games and that’s been a big disappointment.

“We haven’t had the quality or the killer instinct to make the difference in the games.”