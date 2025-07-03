Morecambe's owner has made another statement on Thursday

Morecambe’s owner insists they are looking to sell the club as soon as possible amid ongoing turmoil at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Having promised fans communication on Thursday morning, an afternoon statement from Bond Group Investments claimed there were ‘reasonable prospects’ of it completing a sale of the club.

It comes 24 hours after the club board – Graham Howse, Rod Taylor, Charlie Appleyard, James Wakefield and Mick Horton – resigned as directors, while club staff still await the remainder of the wages owed for June.

Bond Group had been looking to dismiss the board after they presented the owner with an ultimatum of either selling the club to Panjab Warriors by Wednesday morning at the latest – or seeing them put the club into administration.

Thursday afternoon’s statement said: “Bond Group remains fully committed to completing a sale of the Club at the earliest possible opportunity.

“All actions being taken are an effort to protect the club while its sale is completed to avoid the need for administration.

“Work is continuing and we still have reasonable prospects on the sale completing.

“Working capital, to pay staff and suppliers, remains on top of our agenda to ensure we maintain operations whilst we conclude a sale.

“We do ask creditors to continue the incredible forbearance they have shown to date to the club.

“We are doing everything possible to resolve the situation and ask fans, sponsors and the community to continue (to) show as much support as they can for the Club and staff during this incredibly difficult period.

“Any funds at the Club or coming into the club are for the Club and no one else.

“Work continues to complete the sale process and give Morecambe FC the fresh start the club and its community deserve.

“The National League have been consulted and updated on the sale process and, as they require more information and engagement with the buyer, we would expect them to be in dialogue with them imminently regarding next season.

“Bond Group has not been a part of the Board since the end of 2022 and, due to us having to source external funding, we made it clear that any budget reliant on Bond Group would need to be minimal unless other funds were sourced.

“A significant amount of that funding was from Panjab and also this season’s budgets were in line with confirmation of their continued support.

“There are other buyers interested in the acquisition of the club; however, as it stands, Panjab are the most advanced and so our focus remains on completion with them on the agreed deal.

“In an effort to achieve that we have organised a meeting for this evening and will update on that tomorrow.”