Morecambe need to rediscover the winning formula against Doncaster Rovers

The Shrimps had an opportunity to climb out of the League One relegation zone in midweek, only to lose 2-1 against a Crewe Alexandra side also in the bottom four.

They looked on course for victory, having led through Greg Leigh’s first-half header, only for goals from Chris Porter and Luke Murphy to give the visitors victory.

Defeat meant the Shrimps ended 2021 fourth-bottom in the table after a run of six points from the last 39.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe's players are looking for three points on Sunday

“We’d set six points as our target from these two games,” Robinson said.

“Now we have to get three points. It’s a game we want to win, it’s a game we’re desperate to win and there has to be a reaction to the performance against Crewe.

“We scored a great goal but then we saw the same people making the same mistakes.

“We have to change that. We were in control but they’ve had two efforts on target and scored both.

“That’s a real problem and we’re in a relegation scrap, we make no bones about that.

“We have to put people in the team who want to run, fight and scrap for everything.”

Doncaster make the trip on Sunday, sitting bottom of the table and with Gary McSheffrey having been appointed as their new manager, succeeding Richie Wellens.

Robinson added: “I know Gary well because I played with him at Luton Town.

“Doncaster are a good football club but they have had similar problems to ourselves in terms of players being injured.

“It’s two teams who have conceded a lot of goals, so it’s about who can put a run together after Christmas – and it’s up to us to do that.”