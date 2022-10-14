The 20-year-old has made the list for his goal in the Shrimps’ 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers on September 3.

A corner routine ended with Weir curling an effort into the top corner to give Morecambe the lead for the first time that afternoon.

It was the third of the four goals that the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has scored so far this season.

Jensen Weir has been shortlisted for September's goal of the month award in League One Picture: Ian Lyon

Weir told the club website: “I’m very proud and happy to be nominated.

“To be at least nominated, it’s something I’ve always wanted to try and achieve.

“To win the award would be a massive achievement for me and it would look nice in my bedroom as well!

“I know I can score goals and it was teed up perfectly. I hit it clean and it went into the net really nicely, I’m happy with it.

“It was a strange feeling because the stadium went silent. Our fans were at the other end so it wasn’t as loud.

“Initially I wasn’t sure it had gone in but then I realised and I was buzzing!”

Also shortlisted are Wycombe Wanderers’ Anis Mehmeti, Barnsley’s Josh Benson and Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker.

Fans can vote for their favourite goal at https://www.efl.com/news/2022/october/cast-your-vote-for-septembers-goal-of-the-month

Voting closes at 5pm on Monday, October 17 with supporters’ votes then combined with a panel’s choices to determine the winning goals in the Championship, League One and League Two.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL experts Don Goodman and David Prutton.