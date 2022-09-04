Bristol Rovers 2 Morecambe 2: Shrimps pegged back twice on their travels

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having handed full league debuts to Kieran Phillips, Caleb Watts and new loan signing Liam Shaw, Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams saw his side lead twice before being pegged back.

The home team started the better with former Morecambe loanee Aaron Collins hitting the post after just 74 seconds with a shot from the edge of the area.

After facing some strong early pressure, it was the Shrimps who took the lead in the 13th minute with a well-worked goal from Jensen Weir.

Jensen Weir gave Morecambe the lead at Bristol Rovers Picture: Ian Lyon

They took a short corner from the left and the ball found Weir, who curled a superb effort from 20 yards into the top corner of James Belshaw’s goal.

Rovers hit back just before the half-hour with a cross to the far post converted by Ryan Loft from close range.

Collins was denied by the woodwork for the second time with virtually the last kick of the first half.

The striker was played through by Sam Finley but, although his shot beat Connor Ripley, the ball clipped the outside of the post.

Rovers created the first chance of the second half but Loft failed to get a clean connection on an attempted volley.

Back came Morecambe as they retook the lead, Watts superbly finding Phillips who sent a fine first-time finish into the bottom corner.

The Huddersfield Town loanee went close to a second five minutes later, only to be denied by Belshaw.

Ripley made two excellent blocks from Loft as the home team pushed forward before the Shrimps’ resistance was broken 10 minutes from time.

Antony Evans’ corner was only half-cleared and Bobby Thomas smashed home the loose ball from close range.

There was still time for Ripley to be injured in saving at Loft’s feet but substitute keeper Adam Smith and the Morecambe defence held on.

Bristol Rovers: Belshaw, Hoole, Thomas, Kilgour (Jasper 71), Gordon (Anderson 70), Evans, Coutts (Clarke 70), Finley (McCormick 62), Marquis (Saunders 62), Loft, Collins. Subs not used; Jaakkola, Whelan.

Morecambe: Ripley (Smith 86), Love, Rawson, Bedeau, Gibson (Cooney 86), Shaw, Weir, Taylor (Connolly 75), Fane, Watts (Mayor 80), Phillips. Subs not used: McLoughlin, O’Connor, Rooney.

Referee: Dean Whitestone.