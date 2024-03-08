Morecambe midfielder nominated for monthly goal award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Davenport is on a four-man list for his stunning long-distance free-kick which saw the Shrimps come from two goals down to win 3-2 at Tranmere Rovers.
It’s the 25-year-old’s only goal so far for the club, having played 26 times since joining them last summer.
Two former Shrimps are also on the shortlist, Cole Stockton for his goal in Barrow AFC’s loss to Forest Green Rovers, and Dan Crowley following his second in Notts County’s defeat against Sutton United.
Completing the quartet is Doncaster Rovers’ Luke Molyneux with his strike in their win at Grimsby Town.
Fans can vote now for their favourite goal at efl.com with the deadline of 5pm on Monday, March 11.
Those votes will be combined with the choices of the judging panel – comprising Sky Sports’ David Prutton and Don Goodman – and the winner announced next Friday, March 15.