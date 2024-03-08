Morecambe midfielder nominated for monthly goal award

Morecambe midfielder Jacob Davenport has been shortlisted for League Two’s goal of the month award in February.
By Gavin Browne
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Davenport is on a four-man list for his stunning long-distance free-kick which saw the Shrimps come from two goals down to win 3-2 at Tranmere Rovers.

It’s the 25-year-old’s only goal so far for the club, having played 26 times since joining them last summer.

Read More
Morecambe manager's reminder to his players going into Wrexham clash
Jacob Davenport scored Morecambe's winning goal at Tranmere Rovers Picture: Jack TaylorJacob Davenport scored Morecambe's winning goal at Tranmere Rovers Picture: Jack Taylor
Jacob Davenport scored Morecambe's winning goal at Tranmere Rovers Picture: Jack Taylor
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two former Shrimps are also on the shortlist, Cole Stockton for his goal in Barrow AFC’s loss to Forest Green Rovers, and Dan Crowley following his second in Notts County’s defeat against Sutton United.

Completing the quartet is Doncaster Rovers’ Luke Molyneux with his strike in their win at Grimsby Town.

Fans can vote now for their favourite goal at efl.com with the deadline of 5pm on Monday, March 11.

Those votes will be combined with the choices of the judging panel – comprising Sky Sports’ David Prutton and Don Goodman – and the winner announced next Friday, March 15.

Related topics:MorecambeLeague TwoShrimpsDoncaster Rovers