Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s eighth against third in League Two with the Shrimps only out of the play-off places on goal difference.

For their part, the visitors are just three points behind the leaders, Mansfield Town, after last weekend’s four-goal defeat of Accrington Stanley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large crowd is expected for the game which comes in the aftermath of the Morecambe fans’ march on Saturday lunchtime, supporting the club and highlighting that it’s still for sale after 18 months.

Morecambe head coach Ged Brannan hopes to be smiling again tomorrow Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

With that in mind, Morecambe’s head coach doesn’t want his players to become distracted from the job in hand.

“The lads have to play the game, not the occasion,” Brannan said.

“I think they’ll do that because we’ve gone from being a young team to having some experience in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People like Yann (Songo’o), Slewy (Jordan Slew), Gwion (Edwards), Stokesy (Chris Stokes) and Faz (Farrend Rawson) will have a calming influence in the dressing room.

“At the end of the day, we’re playing for three points and – if we go out and play like we can – we can get those three points.”

Tomorrow’s game sees Morecambe looking to make it three wins in a row after beating Crewe Alexandra and Crawley Town.

There’s also the small matter of atoning for last November’s 6-0 loss in the clubs’ previous meeting, when Brannan and John McMahon were in caretaker charge after Derek Adams’ departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, only four of the Shrimps’ starting XI from that day – Farrend Rawson, Jacob Bedeau, Joel Senior and Jordan Slew – began against Crawley in midweek.

“They are playing against a different Morecambe team,” Brannan warned.

“New loan players have come in, along with a couple of permanent signings, we’re playing differently and the mentality is different to last time.

“We all know Wrexham are a tough team but we have to go into the game without carrying any of our players.