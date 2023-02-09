The Shrimps brought in four players during the January window, while six departed as the manager sought to rejig his squad.

That business means sufficient funds are now available for a free agent to be brought in as Morecambe look to escape the bottom four in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams said: “We did target a player but that player has moved on to another club, so we’ve missed out on one there.

Arthur Gnahoua made his first Morecambe appearance in a month last week Picture: Jack Taylor

“We’re still looking to add to the squad. It will be the middle to front areas we’re looking to strengthen as we feel we have enough cover in the defensive areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams had slightly altered his forward options in Morecambe’s defeat at Derby County last weekend.

Arthur Gnahoua was recalled for his first appearance since the victory over Cheltenham Town four weeks earlier.

When asked why he’d made that decision, Adams said: “We wanted another wide player on the pitch to give us an extra threat on the counter-attack.

“Arthur did well but he’s going to be one of those players who are in and out throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has to get the consistency levels correct and that’s the same with all of the wide players.

“We’ve got good options now with the likes of Dan Crowley, Ash Hunter, Caleb Watts, Arthur and Adam Mayor.