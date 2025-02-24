Morecambe boss Derek Adams said his strikers need to start finding the target on a more regular basis after missing vital chances in Saturday’s defeat against Walsall.

The Shrimps failed to score for the 17th time in a league game this season, despite creating several excellent openings against the leaders.

Andy Dallas, Lee Angol and Marcus Dackers all spurned opportunities to score as the Shrimps again passed up a chance to escape the League Two relegation places.

It was Walsall who took the three points as second-half goals from Taylor Allen and Jamie Jellis secured a 2-0 victory after Morecambe defender Rhys Williams was sent off on 51 minutes.

Lee Angol was one of the Morecambe players to pass up a scoring chance Picture: Morecambe FC

Adams said: “We had the better opportunities than Walsall and should have been ahead, but we missed a lot of chances and the game then turned on the sending off.

“Rhys got on the wrong side of his man and it was a foul, but it was 20 to 25 yards from goal and Max Taylor was in close proximity so I am not sure it was an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

“To make matters worse they got a goal straight away from the free-kick, when it looked like our wall ducked and we were chasing the game after that.

“We still created some good opportunities to get back into it but didn’t take them – and that is frustrating because the strikers have to score and start taking the chances we are creating.”

Defeat kept Morecambe two points behind Tranmere Rovers, who play their game in hand against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.