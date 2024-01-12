Morecambe manager's rallying call ahead of Mansfield Town's visit
The Shrimps host a Mansfield team sitting second in League Two, only two points behind leaders Stockport County and with a game in hand.
It comes at the end of a week in which Morecambe loanees Michael Mellon, Eli King and Tom Bloxham were all recalled by their parent clubs, midway through season-long loans.
Their departures, following on from those of Ethan Walker and James Connolly, have made it a tough couple of weeks on and off the pitch.
On it, Brannan’s players haven’t won in five and have dropped to 17th in the table – but are still only six points off the top seven with games in hand.
The Morecambe boss said: “That’s what I’ve said to the players in the meetings we’ve had.
“We’ve been having a great season up until recently, when we’ve had a lot of bad luck.
“I don’t like using it as an excuse but we’ve had a lot of injuries and we’ve lost players with sickness.
“I’m a firm believer that, if you keep working hard, then that luck will eventually change.”
Brannan has a clean bill of health for tomorrow’s game other than medium-term absentees Stuart Moore and JJ McKiernan, as well as the recovering Donald Love.
It’s hoped Love will be back running on Monday with a view to beginning full training the following week.
There is also the possibility of new faces to bolster the squad for Saturday but, whoever is picked, Brannan expects a tough task ahead.
Mansfield have only lost two in 25 this season, the second of which was against Crewe Alexandra last weekend and cost them the chance to go top of the table.
They beat the Shrimps 3-0 when the sides met at the One Call Stadium on the second weekend of the season last August.
“They are obviously one of the best teams in the league,” Brannan said.
“I think it’ll be an exciting game and it’s one I’m really looking forward to.
“They have only lost twice but they’re coming to our place and we will do what we can to try and pick up a win.”