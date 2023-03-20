The Shrimps were heading for a second home league defeat in a week but a late Ash Hunter goal earned them a battling point.

A 1-1 draw kept Morecambe third-bottom of the table, two points behind Saturday’s opponents, MK Dons, who escaped the relegation zone with victory at Accrington Stanley.

Morecambe could have had a chance of three points but a late penalty appeal was turned down, meaning it is now more than a year since the Shrimps were awarded a spot-kick.

Morecambe new boy Pape Souare made his debut Picture: Michael Williamson

Adams said: “It was a good point for us at the end.

“We went behind to a real sucker punch at the end of the first half when we were in the ascendancy, which set us back because I thought we were growing into the game at that time.

“The lads kept on going and I was really proud of them for the way they kept at it and got the point.

“I’ll always be proud of a player who has a willingness to get something from a game of football.

“We changed personnel, we changed the system, we fought back and got a great goal through Ash Hunter which showed how much fight we have in the squad.

