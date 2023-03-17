News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe bring in former Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic defender

Morecambe have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of Senegalese international Pape Souare.

By Gavin Browne
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT- 1 min read

The 32-year-old left-back has signed a deal with the Shrimps until the end of the season, given Max Melbourne is currently sidelined through injury.

Souare, who began his career with Senegalese club Diambars FC, moved to France when joining Lille as a teenager in 2008.

He also played at Reims before moving to Crystal Palace in 2015, spending four-and-a-half years at Selhurst Park.

Former Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare (right) has joined Morecambe Picture: Patrik Lundin/Getty Images
A return to France followed, spending two years with Troyes, before signing for Charlton Athletic in September 2021.

He made 13 appearances for Charlton but was released at the end of last season.

Souare said: “I am excited to join Morecambe for the remainder of the campaign.

“We have a fight on our hands to remain in League One, and I want to help my team-mates achieve that aim.

“I have obviously spent a period of my career in England, and I hope that experience will help me and the team going forward in these next nine games.”

Souare joins compatriot Oumar Niasse at the Mazuma Stadium with manager Derek Adams confident he will aid the Shrimps’ survival fight in League One.

He added: “To be able to bring a player of Pape’s experience in at this stage of the season is a real boost to the group.

“In losing Max, we have tried to find a good replacement and we have managed to bring in a former Premier League player and Senegal international which we hope will benefit us during the run-in.”

