That 1-0 defeat was a result which saw Brannan’s players drop to 15th position in the table.

Seven points now separate the Shrimps from the top seven with 19 games of the campaign remaining.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The first of those is against a Crawley team three places and two points ahead of Morecambe in League Two.

They are yet to draw at home in 14 league matches this season, while half of Morecambe’s 10 wins in the fourth tier have come on the road.

Brannan said: “We were really disappointed last weekend, especially after going to MK Dons and winning there the week before.

“We’ve got to bounce back by going to Crawley and getting three points.

“I’ve watched a lot of videos of them playing and they are a good, attacking team who pass the ball well.

“They also change their formation but we’re prepared for what might happen there.

“If we want to make the play-offs, then we have to get at least a point against the teams in and around us, which Crawley are.”

Gwion Edwards could be in contention to make a return for Morecambe, having missed the defeat to Colchester.

That loss made it three defeats and as many draws in Brannan’s six home matches since succeeding Derek Adams at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in late November.

The manager admits those home results are a concern but has faith that their fortunes will eventually turn around.

He said: “I haven’t stopped thinking about it, I’m thinking ‘are we nervous’ or ‘are we doing things right?’

“Teams are always going to have a bit of a blip but I just think it’s a coincidence rather than us being at home.