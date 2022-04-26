Morecambe manager's message ahead of Sunderland visit

Results at the weekend mean the Shrimps are one of three clubs who could still get relegated from League One, though they do have a two-point advantage over fourth-bottom Gillingham going into the final day.

Fleetwood Town, who sit outside the relegation spots, can effectively ensure survival this evening if they were to win their game in hand against Sheffield Wednesday.

With League One survival still at stake and just 90 minutes of football remaining, Adams has praised his players for pulling themselves out of the drop zone in recent weeks.

Derek Adams and his Morecambe players are 90 minutes away from preserving League One status

He said: “Since I arrived at the club, we have managed to get ourselves out of the relegation zone.

“Three teams can’t catch us now and it is a three-team race now to stay up between ourselves, Fleetwood Town and Gillingham.

“We are in a much better position than we started with. There were still a lot of teams that were in the mix at the start of the game on Saturday and now there are a slim number of teams left.

“We have a difficult game at home on Saturday against Sunderland, we know that.

“We understand what we have to do and we understand what other teams have to do as well because you have to think that Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Bolton will want to finish as high as they can.

“We would have all hoped it would have been sorted by now but we have taken it to the final day.

“I think that is a testament to the players who have worked so hard to put us in a much better position than we were in.

“If you look back at matches like the Bolton games – where we should have had a penalty at their place and they equalised in both games against us late on – then a few things haven’t gone our way this year but the players have shown a great deal of resilience to take us to the last game.