Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arthur Read’s first-half free-kick settled matters against a Morecambe team which saw Ged Garner miss a second-half penalty and an offside flag rule out Jacob Bedeau’s goal.

It leaves the Shrimps with three draws and as many defeats on home soil since Brannan replaced Derek Adams at the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defeat also saw them drop back down to 15th position in League Two, having lost to a Colchester team that started the day third-bottom.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan saw his team defeated on Saturday Picture: Jack Taylor

Reflecting on the loss, Morecambe’s manager acknowledged aspects of their display were ‘unacceptable’.

He said: “It was very disappointing today, especially the first half because we weren’t at the races.

“We have got a few injuries and we missed a few players, and it showed because we were nowhere near the levels we need to be before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had players just jogging around the pitch, which was unacceptable, and we will go through the match on Monday with the players.

“We had a right go in the second half and missed a penalty, which was vital, because I am sure that if we had scored that we would have gone on to win the game.