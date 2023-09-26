Morecambe manager's frustration at behind-the-scenes situation
Speaking after the Shrimps’ draw against high-flying Swindon Town at the weekend, Adams praised his players for their efforts.
At the same time, he admitted they were ‘keeping him going’ on a day to day basis while the club’s continued ownership concerns go on.
It’s now more than a year since the club was put up for sale and approaching 10 months since Sarbjot Johal was first linked with a buyout.
With no sign of Johal at any of the Shrimps’ games this season, questions about the sale of the club continue with Adams’ frustrations at the situation coming out last Saturday.
Speaking after the Swindon game, he said: “We are up for sale. We’ve got no money.
“Days in and days out, we don’t have a clue what’s going on behind the scenes.
“Fans don’t know what I’ve had to put up with, what the football club has to put up with, on a daily basis.
“The problems we have here, and they are huge, need to be sorted out as soon as possible.
“We’ve got a really good team here. We could have stayed in League One with a bit of forthrightness and togetherness off the field.
“We would have stayed in League One if we’d got a helping hand. We have the bottom budget in the league but the players keep me going.
“They are the only people who keep me going at this football club; the only people – nobody else does.”
The Shrimps now have a free midweek before they travel to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, looking for their first away win of the season.
They have won just two games on the road in the past 12 months, though one of those was at the New Lawn last season when Farrend Rawson sealed the points in injury time.
Yann Songo’o will be out as he serves a one-match ban for his weekend red card but Adam Mayor should be back in contention after missing the last three games in all competitions.