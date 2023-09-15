Watch more videos on Shots!

The Shrimps head to Gillingham tomorrow after winning three and drawing one of their opening six matches.

That start comes on the back of a hectic summer in which 14 out-of-contract players departed amid uncertainty over the club’s budget for 2023/24.

One of those 14, Adam Smith, then re-signed with a further 15 players making the move to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Former Morecambe midfielder Ged Brannan is back in a coaching capacity Picture: Darren Andrews

Having come through the summer window with no further departures, Adams admitted he isn’t planning for the new year just yet.

He said: “That’s a good bit off at this moment in time.

“We need to look at the league campaign and take stock before we come to the January window.”

However, there was one post-deadline day arrival after Ged Brannan rejoined the club earlier this month.

The former Shrimps midfielder, whose playing career also featured spells with clubs including Tranmere Rovers, Manchester City and Motherwell, has taken on the role of first team coach and senior professional development coach.

Brannan had been part of Accrington Stanley’s coaching set-up, having worked with their U23s as well as the first team.

“Ged’s another pair of eyes and ears to help me out,” Adams said.

“We were short in the coaching capacity. He’ll be bridging the gap between the reserves and the first team with people like Lennon Dobson and Cameron Rooney.