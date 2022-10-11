Morecambe manager's confidence in his players' abilities

The Shrimps showed their battling qualities against an Ipswich team sitting second in League One.

However, they suffered a third successive defeat in another game that saw Adams’ side on the wrong end of controversial decisions in losing 2-1.

The result left the Shrimps stuck to the foot of League One, one point behind this weekend’s opponents.

Morecambe's Dylan Connolly sees his goal against Ipswich Town ruled out for offside Picture: Michael Williamson

They drew at Peterborough United last Saturday, having claimed seven of their eight points so far this season since Dino Maamria replaced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in charge following the latter’s exit last month.

Adams said: “All games in League One are big because the league is so tight. We are only five points off 19th spot, so every win is vital.

“I was really proud of the way we competed on Saturday against a team who has millions of pounds to spend.

“You only have to look at the amount of staff they have. They have more people than I have players and that shows you how big a football club Ipswich Town is.

“With Ipswich having home gates of 28,000, it shows you just how well we have done to get into League One to face sides like this and we are fighting hard to stay here again this year.

“We were down eight people out of our squad on Saturday, which is a lot at our level, and again we showed that we have some really good players who I am sure will be able to move us forward in the right direction.

“We have to stay calm. We understand where we are at this moment in time but we know we have to get it right before the end of the season.

“We have been here before. We were second-bottom of League Two when I came here first.