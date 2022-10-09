Morecambe 1 Ipswich 2: Shrimps left fuming by controversial decision

The injury-hit Shrimps, who were without eight first-team players, produced a battling performance against their high-flying opponents and took a 1-0 lead into the break.

But a strong Ipswich second-half comeback, mixed with some controversial refereeing decisions, meant the Shrimps were once again left pointless and remain at the foot of the League One table.

Shrimps' fans had called for more fight and fire from their team after the defeat at Accrington last week and they certainly got that as they hounded Ipswich from the first whistle and stopped Kieran McKenna's side from finding any fluency to their game.

Kieran Phillips scores Morecambe’s goal (photo: Michael Williamson)

At the same time Morecambe produced some good moments going forward and made life difficult for the visitors.

Farrend Rawson had an early chance but could only direct his header straight at Christian Walton and, on 17 minutes, the excellent Liam Shaw saw an effort from the edge of the box blocked.

Morecambe's pressure paid off when Kieran Phillips opened the scoring on 34 minutes after a well-worked free-kick. Donald Love found Shaw, who produced the perfect flick-on for Phillips to score his third of the season with a well-taken volley.

The goal sparked the visitors into life and just before the break Lee Evans struck the post from the edge of the area and Kayden Jackson blazed the rebound over from close range.

The comeback continued straight from the second-half kick-off as Kyle Edwards curled an effort against the post.

Moments later Shrimps' skipper Love headed a right-wing cross against his own crossbar as the pressure continued.

Ipswich's pressure paid off on 55 minutes when George Edmundson stabbed home a corner from former Shrimps' academy player Leif Davis to level the scores.

The visitors were then awarded a clear penalty three minutes later when Rawson brought down Edwards, but Ripley produced a fine save to deny Conor Chaplin from 12 yards.

The turning point of the game came three minutes later when Dylan Connolly put the Shrimps ahead again only to see his effort wrongly ruled out for offside.

Moments later, the referee, who showed six Morecambe players a yellow card, awarded another penalty to the Tractor Boys when Jacob Bedau was adjudged to have brought down Jackson just after the hour mark, which Evans converted.

The Shrimps had a good chance to take a share of the points when Cole Stockton had an opening 15 minutes from time, but stabbed his effort just wide of the Ipswich goal.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Gibson, Rawson, Delaney, Fane (Cooney, 86), Stockton, Connolly (Mayor 86), Bedeau, Shaw, Phillips. Subs not used: Smith, McLoughlin, O’Connor.

Ipswich Town: Walton, Keogh, Davis (Vincent-Young 76), Edmundson, Morsy, Evans, Chaplin (Harness 67), John-Jules (Ladapo 76), Jackson (Burns, 66), Edwards, Donacien. Subs not used: Hladky, Woolfenden, Humphreys.

Ref: T Kirk.